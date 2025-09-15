Hyderabad Man Arrested For Killing 3-Yr-Old Son Had Murdered A Girl By Slitting Her Throat In 2016
Mohammad Akbar is accused of killing a girl by slitting her throat before robbing her in 2016 and the court proceedings are still underway.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man arrested on charges of killing his three-year-old son on Saturday has been found to have prior criminal record of allegedly murdering a young girl in 2016, proceedings of which are still underway, police said on Monday.
Mohammad Akbar (35) had killed his chronically ill son, Mohammad Anas (3) and dumped the body into the Musi river in a bag in Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad. He then went to the police station to file a missing report. However, he confessed to his crime during interrogation and was arrested.
Further investigation has revealed that Akbar faces charges in a 2016 murder case. As per the case details, Akbar allegedly slit a young girl's throat before robbing her cash in Narsingi police station area. The court proceedings of the case is ongoing, an official said.
After marrying Sana Begum, Akbar settled in Bandlaguda in Noorinagar, where the couple had a son, Anas. Akbar is a vegetable seller and Sana works as a caretaker at Niloufer Hospital.
Anas reportedly had a congenital heart condition since birth but Sana ensured proper treatment and the child’s health had improved over time, a relative said. However, Akbar allegedly killed the boy under the pretext of illness, he added.
Since Sunday morning, Bandlaguda Police have conducted extensive searches in the Musi river, assisted by divers and disaster response teams. Despite this, the body has not yet been recovered. Rising floodwaters and strong currents in the Musi river have made the search operation extremely challenging, forcing authorities to adapt their operations continually, police said.
A senior official of Bandlaguda police station said that the investigation is underway and all necessary measures are underway to recover the body.
Also Read
Hyderabad Man Kills Three-Year-Old Chronically Ill Son, Dumps Body In Musi River