Hyderabad Man Arrested For Killing 3-Yr-Old Son Had Murdered A Girl By Slitting Her Throat In 2016

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man arrested on charges of killing his three-year-old son on Saturday has been found to have prior criminal record of allegedly murdering a young girl in 2016, proceedings of which are still underway, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Akbar (35) had killed his chronically ill son, Mohammad Anas (3) and dumped the body into the Musi river in a bag in Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad. He then went to the police station to file a missing report. However, he confessed to his crime during interrogation and was arrested.

Further investigation has revealed that Akbar faces charges in a 2016 murder case. As per the case details, Akbar allegedly slit a young girl's throat before robbing her cash in Narsingi police station area. The court proceedings of the case is ongoing, an official said.

After marrying Sana Begum, Akbar settled in Bandlaguda in Noorinagar, where the couple had a son, Anas. Akbar is a vegetable seller and Sana works as a caretaker at Niloufer Hospital.