Hyderabad Man, 2 Daughters Run Over By Train In Front Of Wife

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 7 and 10 years, died on Sunday after they were run over by a train in the suburbs of Hyderabad, officials said.

The victim, a railway keyman, was undertaking track maintenance work while his children, who had come with his wife to bring him lunch, were playing near the railway track. Seeing the kids playing on the tracks while a train was approaching, the man ran to save the two. However, all three were hit by the train while his wife, a shocked spectator, collapsed after witnessing the deaths of her husband and daughters.

The heart-wrenching incident took place on Sunday evening near Medchal Goudavelli railway station, located in the suburbs of Hyderabad. The deceased have been identified as T Krishna (38) and his two daughters, Varshita (10) and Varani (7). Krishna, lived in Raghavendranagar Colony of Medchal town and worked as a keyman at Goudavelli railway station.

According to information, on Sunday afternoon, Krishna's wife Kavitha along with her daughters, brought lunch for her husband. Krishna told them to wait as he had almost finished his work and planned to return home together. While Krishna got busy with his work, the children started playing nearby.