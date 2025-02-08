ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: How Cybercriminals Defraud By Changing A Single Letter In Email IDs

Hyderabad: Cybercriminals are scamming businesses by changing just one letter in an email address, creating fake IDs that look nearly identical to legitimate ones. Even well-informed professionals are falling victim to these sophisticated frauds. By the time the fraud is detected and reported, recovering the lost money becomes a challenge. The police warn that vigilance is crucial when dealing with financial transactions over email.

A Hyderabad-based company recently lost ₹10 crore in such a scam. The company regularly imports raw materials from a supplier in Hong Kong, with all transactions handled via email. The supplier’s usual email ID was robert@gmail.com.

One day, the Hyderabad company received an email stating that due to an ongoing audit, the supplier's bank account had changed. Without suspecting anything, the company transferred the payment to the new account.

A week later, the real supplier reached out, asking about the pending payment. Shocked, the Hyderabad company provided details of the transfer, only to learn that the supplier had never requested a change of account. When the company approached the police, investigations revealed that hackers had breached the Hong Kong supplier’s email server and monitored their financial transactions.

The cybercriminals then created a nearly identical email ID—rabert@gmail.com (swapping ‘o’ for ‘a’)—and tricked the Hyderabad company into transferring money to their account.