Hyderabad Kidney Racket Case: Has Main Accused Fled Abroad?

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the illegal kidney transplant racket in Alakananda Hospital till now.

File photo of Alakananda Hospital (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: The police have intensified investigation into the illegal kidney transplant racket at Alakananda Hospital in Saroornagar in Telangana's Rangareddy district but the prime accused is yet to be nabbed.

It is being suspected that Pawan, who allegedly orchestrated the racket, has managed to flee the country. With his whereabouts remaining unknown for the last three weeks, lookout notices have reportedly been issued against him, sources said.

Meanwhile, the police have recently arrested Laxman, who allegedly acted as a middleman, collecting commissions and playing a crucial role in the racket, officials said. He is believed to be a close aide of Pawan, they added.

So far, 11 people have been arrested, including Alakananda Hospital chairman Sumanth and Dr Avinash and Dr Rajasekhar from Visakhapatnam. Dr Rajasekhar was taken into custody after it was unearthed that he had accepted lakhs of rupees for conducting illegal kidney transplants. Dr Rajasekhar was sent to three-day police remand for further questioning.

Investigations have revealed that kidney donors were paid Rs 5 lakh while the recipients had given Rs 50-55 lakh for the illegal transplants.

Authorities believe that uncovering Pawan’s role is key to exposing the full extent of the scam. Pawan allegedly handled everything including selection of donors and recipients and coordinating with doctors.

KIDNEY RACKETILLEGAL KIDNEY TRANSPLANTALAKANANDA HOSPITALHYDERABAD KIDNEY RACKET CASE

