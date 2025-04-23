ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad SIB Officer Shot Dead Front Of Wife, Kids; Terrorists Killed Him After Seeing ID Card

The IB officer was on a Leave Travel Concession visit with his family. They visited Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley when the terrorists attacked them.

Hyderabad: A Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB) officer, who was a native of Bihar and posted in Hyderabad, was among the tourists killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Manish Ranjan went on a trip to Kashmir along with his family members and was shot dead in front of his wife and children. They left the family members and opened fire at him after seeing his ID card.

The IB officer, posted in Hyderabad, was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) visit with his family. They visited Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley, known as 'Mini Switzerland' when the terrorists attacked them.

Meanwhile, expressing shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strongly condemned the attack. CM Revanth Reddy said that such cowardly strikes cannot shake the spirit and resilience of the countrymen.

He also requested the Centre to take the strictest action against the terrorist groups involved. CM Revanth Reddy also prayed for the souls of the ones who lost their lives to rest in peace and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

