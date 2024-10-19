Influencers Promoting False Advertising, Encouraging Unethical Activities on Social Media

Hyderabad: A troubling trend has emerged on social media, where certain influencers are engaging in promoting unethical and illegal activities, including betting, online gaming, and dubious trading apps. Despite state-level bans on these activities, they continue to mislead the public, particularly youth, with false claims that such bans do not apply.

This irresponsible behavior is contributing to addiction, financial losses, and even suicides among young people who fall prey to the allure of quick money through gambling.

The Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) has issued repeated warnings that legal action will be taken against those promoting gambling-related content. However, these warnings have done little to curb the rise of promotional videos for gaming, dating apps, and online trading platforms on social media. Police authorities have also stressed that legal measures will be enforced if such videos are brought to their attention.

Social Media Influence and the Rise of Betting Ads: Influencers, particularly on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, are gaining massive followings by creating engaging reels and videos.

Some of these influencers, who have built a large audience, are now promoting betting and gaming apps, earning significant amounts for each promotional reel—often in the range of lakhs of rupees. These influencers exploit their vast reach, allowing betting app operators and cyber gangs to market fake trading websites.

One popular influencer, for example, frequently posts videos of his travels to exotic locations. Once while showcasing his lifestyle, he made a video promoting a betting app, claiming it to be his primary source of income. With thousands of followers, particularly from Telugu-speaking states, his promotion of betting apps raised alarm. Such influencers mislead viewers into believing that they, too, can make easy money by using these apps.

Impact on Youth: Misleading and Exploitative: Many young people, unaware of the dangers of betting and online gaming, are falling victim to these deceptive promotions. Influencers flaunt their earnings, claiming to make lakhs of rupees, often backed by fabricated success stories.

This leads followers to believe that these apps are a legitimate way to earn quick cash. Unfortunately, many who are lured into gambling or online trading end up losing significant amounts of money and, in extreme cases, face severe consequences like addiction and debt.

The Telangana state government has already banned online betting and gaming, and promoting these activities is a punishable offense. Advertising betting apps or promoting them on social media is strictly prohibited. Legal action will be taken against those who mislead the public by promoting fake websites and unethical activities.

The increasing number of young people being deceived highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement and awareness campaigns to curb these unethical promotions. Authorities are calling on social media users to report misleading content and help protect vulnerable individuals from falling into these traps.