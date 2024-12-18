ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Hospital Performs Rare Simultaneous Liver-Kidney Transplant On 54-Year-Old Patient

Rama Rao had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure which led to kidney damage. His liver was damaged due to hepatitis B infection.

Hyderabad Hospital Performs Rare Simultaneous Liver-Kidney Transplant On 54-Year-Old Patient
The medical team with Rama Rao (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking achievement, Star Hospitals has successfully performed a simultaneous liver and kidney transplant on a 54-year-old critically ill patient, Sammineni Rama Rao, a businessman from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

Rama Rao had been suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure for eight years, which led to kidney damage. Additionally, his liver was damaged due to a hepatitis B infection. As his health deteriorated, doctors recommended that he undergo a kidney and liver transplant.

According to doctors, such a condition carries less than a 10 per cent chance of survival unless the patient is stabilised in the ICU and an urgent simultaneous liver and kidney transplant is performed. Finding suitable donor organs in such urgent circumstances is particularly challenging in India, where cadaveric organ donation remains relatively uncommon.

Rama Rao's wife and son stepped forward to donate the organs. Doctors at Star Hospital in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, successfully performed a simultaneous transplant of both organs, saving his life.

Rama Rao had liver cirrhosis and kidney failure, leading to toxins accumulating in his blood. When he was admitted to Star Hospital on November 1, his wife, Nagavalli, donated a kidney, and his son, Kaushik, donated a part of his liver.

Star Hospital Liver Institute Director and Lead Surgeon Dr Mettu Srinivas Reddy, Transplant Hepatology Clinic Chief Consultant Dr G. Srinivas Reddy, Nephrology Transplant Director Dr Sridhar, Surgeon Dr Ravindranath, and a dedicated team of 50 staff members worked tirelessly for 14 hours to complete the organ transplant surgery successfully. Both the patient and the donors recovered quickly.

