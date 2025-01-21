Hyderabad Horror: Suspecting Infidelity, Man Kills Pregnant Wife; Unborn Child Also Dies

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, suspicion turned a husband into a monster, killing his pregnant wife and their unborn child in Hyderabad. The gruesome incident occurred on January 16 in the Kushaiguda police station limits, officials said.

After meeting on the social media platform Instagram, the accused, 21-year-old Atipamula Sachin Satyanarayana of Kacheguda, married 21-year-old Sneha of Kapra in 2022, the couple had their first child in 2023. However, their relationship deteriorated after Sachin abandoned his work and allegedly engaged in illegal activities, putting the family in financial difficulties, sources said. According to the reports, Sachin initially worked as a food delivery agent.

Attempt to Sell Their Child

It is learnt that struggling financially, Sachin attempted to sell their child for Rs one lakh to a man from the Old City. Sneha filed a report with the Kushaiguda police, who intervened and rescued the infant. Tragically, the child later died of sickness.

Following a series of disputes, the couple split for a few months before reuniting in December 2024 and renting out a home in Kapra. Sneha was seven months pregnant when she moved back in with Sachin, but rather than reconciling, their relationship deteriorated further, sources said.

Brutal Murder

It is understood that Sachin was consumed by suspicions about Sneha’s pregnancy and planned her murder. On January 15, he made her drink alcohol, and the following morning, he suffocated her with a pillow. The forceful act caused the fetus to expel prematurely, resulting in its death as well.

Sources revealed that Sachin attempted to fabricate the incident as an accident to conceal his criminal activity. He disconnected the gas cylinder piping in their kitchen to give the appearance of a leak but escaped when the gas ran out.

Arrest Of The Accused

On January 18, neighbours reported a terrible odour from the couple’s chamber. Police discovered Sneha's body and initiated an inquiry. Sachin was apprehended at Kacheguda, taken into detention, and confessed to the crime during questioning, police said.

Kushaiguda Inspector G. Anjaiah and Sub-Inspector N. Venkanna confirmed Sachin’s arrest and said the accused has been sent to judicial remand.