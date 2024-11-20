Hyderabad Girl's Murder: Killer Orchestrated Fake Nuptials

Hyderabad: Startling revelations have come to light in the investigation into the brutal murder of a young woman in Hyderabad. The accused, Chintu, who had a history of petty thefts, orchestrated an elaborate deception involving a fake marriage ceremony before killing the victim.

A Wedding Drama to Deceive

Chintu met the victim on the social media platform Instagram and forged a relationship in the pretensions of love. On the morning of November 8, he staged a sham wedding at a friend's house, complete with books, garlands, and talismans, to convince others of their union. Photographs of the fake ceremony were shared with friends, the victim's family, and her Instagram acquaintances, creating an illusion of legitimacy.

The Planned Murder

Within hours of the setup wedding, Chintu executed his deliberate plan while his friend and his wife were away. He murdered the woman and attempted to coerce his friends into helping dispose of the body.

Misleading the Family and Authorities

After the murder, Chintu contacted the victim's family, pretending to search for her. He informed her friends about her sudden disappearance, hoping to divert their suspicion. However, the police, growing suspicious of his behavior, tracked his movements using technical evidence.

A Trail of Calls Raises Alarms

Chintu’s frequent WhatsApp calls following the crime further raised police suspicion. They intensified the investigation and unearthed his deliberate attempts to fool everybody. Upon interrogation, he confessed to committing the murder and narrated the whole incident in detail, leading to his arrest.

Police Investigation

The authorities have confirmed Chintu's involvement in multiple theft cases and are delving deeper into his criminal history. The gruesome crime and the meticulous planning behind it have left the victim's family and investigators jaw-dropped