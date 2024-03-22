Hyderabad Gets State-of-the-Art Vegetable Seed Health Laboratory; 1st in Country, 3rd in World

Hyderabad (Telangana): The seed production sector in the state is breaking records and has become the seed repository of India with favorable weather, soils, and geophysical conditions.

Syngenta India Private Limited has opened a state-of-the-art vegetable seed health laboratory at Nuthankal, which is situated outside of Hyderabad, on Thursday. Syngenta's goal is to produce completely seeds free of viruses', the representatives of the company said.

The state-of-the-art facility, which covers over 6,500 square feet, was built for $2.4 million (about Rs 20 crore). According to Syngenta, it can do about 12,000 bacterial and viral tests a year, and there are plans for future growth.

The Telangana seed production sector is attracting the attention of the whole world. Developed countries like America and Europe also rely on India for quality seeds. Hyderabad is home to 500 domestic and multinational seed companies.

Situated on the current site, the lab complies with Indian standards for seed health tests and will be compliant with international certification programmes.

The lab also hopes to receive local accreditation and export certification from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), according to the firm.

To boost the sector, a vegetable seed health laboratory has been constructed with the best infrastructure facilities available in the city. As a part of Make in India, this seed health lab was formally inaugurated by M Raghunandan Rao who is the Secretary of Agriculture Department of Telangana government.

DK Nagaraju, director of the company, said that the firm aims to export full-quality vegetable seeds to the whole world. "This new Seed Health Lab is part of a global network of quality control lab. This state-of-the-art lab has gained prominence as one of the most advanced seed testing facilities in the world," he added.

While there are already laboratories of this type in America and the Netherlands, this institute established in Hyderabad is the third one, Nagaraju explained. "This modern facility has been made available with an area of 6,500 square feet for 2.4 million dollars. The management of the organisation revealed that it can process 12,000 virus and bacterial tests per year. High-quality, healthy seed is the foundation of success in this sector for consumers," said Nischint Bhatia, Head of Vegetable Seeds - Asia-Pacific, Syngenta.

The first seed production company was established in 2009 in Hyderabad under Syngenta India Private Limited. As many as 250 scientists, employees, and workers are working in this institution, which is spread over a wide area.

Currently operating in more than 60 countries with vegetable seed teams, it has become the most famous company in the world by shipping seeds to 124 countries. Dr DK Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, commented that every seed offered to a grower should be taken care of. Syngenta is proud to expand its seed testing services to other seed companies.