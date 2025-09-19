ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Floods: Two Dead, Two Missing In Rain-Related Incidents; Parts Of City Waterlogged

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad for over an hour on Thursday evening, leaving roads flooded and commuters stranded till late night. In the last few days, the city has witnessed frequent downpours, with low-lying areas heavily waterlogged. This week, at least two people have lost their lives and two others have gone missing in separate rain-related incidents.

On Sunday, three persons were swept away in floodwaters, while on Wednesday night, a youth drowned in Balkampet.

Heavy waterlogging in Hyderabad city (ETV Bharat)

As per information shared by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Musheerabad recorded 18.4 cm between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the highest in the city. Nine other places including Serilingampally, Secunderabad, Himayatnagar and Khairatabad, recorded over 12 cm rainfall. On Thursday evening, Bahadurpura received 8.4 cm rain in three hours, while Charminar, Nampally, Kapra and Bandlaguda saw between 6 and 6.8 cm rainfall.

Traffic came to a grinding halt near Gachibowli, Hitech City, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Dilsukhnagar, Lakdikapool, Chaderghat, Bahadurpura and Kothi as heavy rains lashed the city for over an hour. Metro trains were also packed with stranded passengers.