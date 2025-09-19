Hyderabad Floods: Two Dead, Two Missing In Rain-Related Incidents; Parts Of City Waterlogged
Published : September 19, 2025 at 2:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad for over an hour on Thursday evening, leaving roads flooded and commuters stranded till late night. In the last few days, the city has witnessed frequent downpours, with low-lying areas heavily waterlogged. This week, at least two people have lost their lives and two others have gone missing in separate rain-related incidents.
On Sunday, three persons were swept away in floodwaters, while on Wednesday night, a youth drowned in Balkampet.
As per information shared by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Musheerabad recorded 18.4 cm between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the highest in the city. Nine other places including Serilingampally, Secunderabad, Himayatnagar and Khairatabad, recorded over 12 cm rainfall. On Thursday evening, Bahadurpura received 8.4 cm rain in three hours, while Charminar, Nampally, Kapra and Bandlaguda saw between 6 and 6.8 cm rainfall.
Traffic came to a grinding halt near Gachibowli, Hitech City, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Dilsukhnagar, Lakdikapool, Chaderghat, Bahadurpura and Kothi as heavy rains lashed the city for over an hour. Metro trains were also packed with stranded passengers.
Most of the areas in Musheerabad remained severely waterlogged for two days. Cellars in Gandhinagar, Ashoknagar, and Himayatnagar apartments were flooded. Khairatabad slums, Ameerpet, Balkampet, Secunderabad, Cantonment and Qutubullapur also reported heavy waterlogging. In Jubilee Hills' Krishnanagar, two metres-deep water level reportedly swept away several parked vehicles.
Meanwhile, locals alleged that flooding is due to poor civic infrastructure, encroached drains and neglected flood canals.
Four Deaths This Week
In Balkampet, 27-year-old Mohammad Sharfuddin from Bholakpur drowned late Wednesday night after his bike got stuck near a flooded underpass. Locals and police personnel made desperate attempts to rescue him, but in vain.
In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, one Kamble Arjun (28), who had gone missing during floods on Sunday, was confirmed dead by officials on Thursday. His body was fished out from Musi river near Sangem village and sent to Ramannapet Government Hospital for postmortem. Two other persons are still missing.
The Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across Telangana over the next two days due to surface circulation and trough activity. Impact of rainfall will be maximum in Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri and Yadadri districts, officials said.
