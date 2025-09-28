Hyderabad Floods: Musi River Overflows, Roads Inundated, Over 1,000 Residents Evacuated
Due to flooding in Musi River, water entered MGBS premises resulting which, TGSRTC has temporarily suspended bus services and arranged alternative services from city outskirts.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad and adjoining areas on Saturday, causing the Musi River to overflow, with water level rising the highest in the last 25 years.
According to police, a boy died after a shell shed collapsed in Narayanpet district due to the rains while police rescued a man who was being swept away in Wanaparthy district.
Parts of MGBS, Chadarghat and Moosarambagh areas of Hyderabad experienced significant waterlogging with 10 colonies in Malakpet constituency and two colonies in Amberpet completely inundated. Residents of nearly 2,000 houses have been trapped in the floods.
Floods in Musi River catchment areas, MGBS premises, Manchirevula causeway in Narsingi, Chadarghat, Moosarambagh and Gourelli have led to severe traffic disruptions. Long queues of vehicles were seen in many areas.
The bridge at Shankarapalli, 25 kilometres upstream of the Gandipet (Osmansagar) reservoir, has never witnessed water level of more than 10 feet in six decades.
On Friday night, the flood water reached Gandipet at a height of 16.5 feet at this bridge. As the reservoir filled up within a period of three to five hours, all 15 gates of Osmansagar were lifted by 9 feet at 8 pm and 35,600 cusecs of water was released downstream, resulting which MGBS premises got completely flooded by midnight.
As the authorities did not issue any advance warnings, property damage was extensive. It is estimated that 2 TMC of water was released in 24 hours. Residents ran out of their houses in fear as the water reached the MGBS platforms.
A car got stuck in a stream that overflowed at Appareddyguda in Nandigama mandal of Rangareddy district. Finally, the car driver was rescued by the locals.
A priest and three people were trapped inside a Shiva temple at Puranapul. They were later rescued by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and police personnel.
Four people from Rasulpura Colony, who were trapped in the flood at Chadarghat, were told to evacuate their homes by Sasemira. GHMC officials provided them food using a drone.
GHMC commissioner RV Karnan said 1,460 people from Musanagar, Rasulpura, Vinayakaveedhi, Shankarnagar and Padma Colony were evacuated and shifted to 10 relief centres. They were provided food, drinking water and other facilities, he said.
The water level of the Musi reservoir in Kethepalli mandal of Nalgonda district has increased drastically due to the floods. A record 41,448 cusecs of inflow came from the upper areas. Alerted officials lifted the nine crust gates of the project and released 44,671 cusecs water downstream on Saturday morning.
People who were returning to their hometown for Dussehra were in trouble due to the floods as bus services were temporarily suspended due to severe waterlogging. Many people who had made prior reservations had to return after learning that the bus services were temporarily cancelled.
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) later revealed that alternative buses have been arranged from the city outskirts.