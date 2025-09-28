ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Floods: Musi River Overflows, Roads Inundated, Over 1,000 Residents Evacuated

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad and adjoining areas on Saturday, causing the Musi River to overflow, with water level rising the highest in the last 25 years.

According to police, a boy died after a shell shed collapsed in Narayanpet district due to the rains while police rescued a man who was being swept away in Wanaparthy district.

Parts of Hyderabad paralysed by floods (ETV Bharat)

Parts of MGBS, Chadarghat and Moosarambagh areas of Hyderabad experienced significant waterlogging with 10 colonies in Malakpet constituency and two colonies in Amberpet completely inundated. Residents of nearly 2,000 houses have been trapped in the floods.

Floods in Musi River catchment areas, MGBS premises, Manchirevula causeway in Narsingi, Chadarghat, Moosarambagh and Gourelli have led to severe traffic disruptions. Long queues of vehicles were seen in many areas.

The bridge at Shankarapalli, 25 kilometres upstream of the Gandipet (Osmansagar) reservoir, has never witnessed water level of more than 10 feet in six decades.

On Friday night, the flood water reached Gandipet at a height of 16.5 feet at this bridge. As the reservoir filled up within a period of three to five hours, all 15 gates of Osmansagar were lifted by 9 feet at 8 pm and 35,600 cusecs of water was released downstream, resulting which MGBS premises got completely flooded by midnight.