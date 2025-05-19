ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Fire Accidents Highlight Safety Gaps: 66 Lives Lost In Four Years

Hyderabad: Fire accidents have become alarmingly common in Hyderabad, with an average of three to five incidents reported every day. Over the past four years, 66 people have lost their lives in fire incidents across the city. The recent devastating fire at the 'Gulzar House' building in the old city on Sunday stands as the deadliest incident during this period.

The majority of these deadly blazes have taken place in buildings where business establishments and residential complexes coexist, highlighting a critical safety vulnerability. Despite repeated incidents, authorities including GHMC, EVDM, Hydra, fire department and police face growing criticism for negligence and failure to implement adequate preventive measures.