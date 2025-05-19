Hyderabad Fire Accidents Highlight Safety Gaps: 66 Lives Lost In Four Years

Hyderabad: Fire accidents have become alarmingly common in Hyderabad, with an average of three to five incidents reported every day. Over the past four years, 66 people have lost their lives in fire incidents across the city. The recent devastating fire at the 'Gulzar House' building in the old city on Sunday stands as the deadliest incident during this period.
The majority of these deadly blazes have taken place in buildings where business establishments and residential complexes coexist, highlighting a critical safety vulnerability. Despite repeated incidents, authorities including GHMC, EVDM, Hydra, fire department and police face growing criticism for negligence and failure to implement adequate preventive measures.
Major fire accidents in recent years:
- March 1, 2025: Three persons died in a fire caused by a short circuit in an apartment in Puppalaguda. Many residents escaped by jumping from the third floor.
- November 13, 2023: Nine people lost their lives in a fire at Bazaarghat in Nampally. The fire broke out in the cellar due to a short circuit and intensified because of stored chemical cans.
- April 17, 2023: A couple and a five-year-old child died in a fire at Kushaiguda Sainagar in Medchal district. The presence of a timber depot next to the residential complex and lack of fire safety measures worsened the situation.
- March 10, 2023: Six daily labourers were suffocated to death in a fire caused by a short circuit on the fifth floor of Swapnalok complex in Secunderabad. Faulty emergency staircases and expired fire extinguishers contributed to the loss of life.
- January 19, 2023: Three persons were burnt alive in a fire at Deccan Sports Mall in Secunderabad. Recovery of bodies took several days and the building was later demolished due to structural damage.
- September 12, 2022: Eight people died in a fire at Ruby Hotel in Secunderabad. The fire spread from an electric vehicle showroom in the cellar to the upper floors, suffocating victims trapped in staircases. Nine others were rescued.
- March 23, 2022: Eleven people were charred to death in a warehouse fire at Boiguda in Secunderabad. The incident was caused by a short circuit, lack of firefighting equipment and absence of escape routes.
Read more