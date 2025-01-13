ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Family Treats Son-In-Law To 130 Traditional Dishes For Sankranti Celebrations

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of family tradition and hospitality, a son-in-law from Kakinada was treated to a grand feast with 130 Telangana dishes during his first Sankranti after marriage. The couple, Kantri and Kalpana, who reside in Shardanagar near Saroor Nagar, went all out to make the occasion special.

Their elder daughter had recently married Mallikarjun from Kakinada, and this Sankranti marked his first visit to their home as part of the extended family.

To honour their guest and showcase the culinary wealth of Telangana, Kantri and Kalpana prepared a lavish spread that included a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, such as pulihora, bagara, and more. This unexpected and thoughtful gesture left Mallikarjun both amazed and grateful, highlighting the importance of hospitality towards a son-in-law in the Indian culture.