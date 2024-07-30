Hyderabad: Anti-snatching Teams On Red Alert After Police Accused Of Aiding Cell Phone Thefts

Hyderabad: Anti-snatching teams headed by Commissioner of Police (CP) Srinivasa Reddy have been deployed in the city due to the rise in cases of mobile phone thefts and also allegations about policemen helping thieves earn commissions coming to limelight.
Police have already started hunting three areas of the city and arrested multiple thieves. The charges against policemen aiding thieves in stealing high-end mobile phones are getting stronger with every passing incident, sources said.
In a fresh case, a home guard detained a suspicious person who was wandering around the Panjagutta Police Station area recently past midnight. He was later released. A few days ago, the same person was detained by the Saifabad Police in multiple cases of mobile phone theft.
When the phone call list of the accused was examined, it was found that he was in contact with home guards and constables who helped him in conducting the thefts.
Initial investigation revealed that money was transferred to the home guard's bank account through the Google Pay app on the accused's phone. As the matter came to the notice of higher police officers, two constables and home guards were interrogated.
West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijaykumar inspected the Panjagutta Police Station on Monday regarding these allegations.
