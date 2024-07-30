ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Anti-snatching Teams On Red Alert After Police Accused Of Aiding Cell Phone Thefts

Hyderabad: Anti-snatching teams headed by Commissioner of Police (CP) Srinivasa Reddy have been deployed in the city due to the rise in cases of mobile phone thefts and also allegations about policemen helping thieves earn commissions coming to limelight.

Police have already started hunting three areas of the city and arrested multiple thieves. The charges against policemen aiding thieves in stealing high-end mobile phones are getting stronger with every passing incident, sources said.

In a fresh case, a home guard detained a suspicious person who was wandering around the Panjagutta Police Station area recently past midnight. He was later released. A few days ago, the same person was detained by the Saifabad Police in multiple cases of mobile phone theft.