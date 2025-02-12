ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Emerges As Global Business Hub, Likely To Surpass 200 Million Sq Ft Office Space By 2030: Report

Hyderabad: Telangana's capital city Hyderabad is fast becoming a major hub for office space, a joint report released by the CBRE South Asia Private Limited and Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) suggests to. As per the projections, the city's office space is likely to exceed 200 million square feet by 2030.

The report, titled 'HYSEA Scale @ Hyderabad: Global Technology Destination,' stated that currently, the city's office space accounts for around 15 percent of India's total office space available across major cities and contributes over 18 percent of the country's green-certified office stock.

According to the report, the growth has been attributed to the increasing demand for office space from both domestic and foreign companies. Over the past decade, the construction and availability of office space in the city have increased threefold.

CBRE India Chairman and CEO Anshuman Magazine said Hyderabad's transformation into a global business and technology hub showcases its ability to adapt and evolve with market demands. He further pointed out that the city has become a favorable destination for BFSI (banking, financial services, insurance) and life sciences companies, further boosting the demand for office space.

"Hyderabad’s robust infrastructure, diverse occupier base, and skilled talent pool, position it as a critical growth centre for India’s real estate landscape. With its strong IT/ITeS ecosystem, the city will continue to remain a top choice for GCCs across technology, BFSI, and life sciences, driving office space demand," he asserted.