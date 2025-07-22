Hyderabad Emerges As A Hub For Global Capability Centers, Closes In On Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is fast becoming one of the top destinations for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country, attracting multinational companies across the IT, pharma, and biotech sectors. While the top spot with the highest number of GCCs is taken by Bengaluru, Hyderabad is catching up quickly, thanks to its strong talent pool, lower operational costs, and sector-specific ecosystem.
According to a recent report by real estate consulting firm Vestian, there are around 3,200 GCCs across the world, and over 1,700 of them, or 53%, are in India. Hyderabad is home to 273 of these, second only to Bengaluru with 487. Chennai is in third place with 178 centres, accounting for about 11% of the GCCs in India.
The city’s growth as a GCC hub is no accident. Hyderabad offers ready-to-move office spaces, better real estate value, and access to highly skilled professionals, especially in the IT and life sciences sectors. For pharma and biotech companies, Hyderabad is often the first choice. The city’s established reputation in these sectors gives it an edge over others.
The report also highlights a growing trend of GCCs moving beyond tier-1 cities. While 94% of centres are still located in six cities - Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune - companies are slowly exploring tier-2 cities like Warangal, Visakhapatnam, and Kochi due to lower costs.
IT and IT-enabled services make up nearly half (49%) of all GCCs in the country. BFSI contributes 17%, while the rest come from sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, and consulting. According to the same report, functions including AI, data science, cloud computing, and blockchain account for 20–25% of GCC activities.
Vestian CEO Srinivasa Rao predicts that India will have 2,100 GCCs by 2028, with 150 new centres expected each year, at a growth rate of about 8% a year. He says Hyderabad is strongly positioned to lead this growth due to a combination of talent, infrastructure, and proactive state policies.
