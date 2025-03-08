ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: ED Seizes Business Jet In Money Laundering Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has seized a private jet, worth about Rs 14 crore, as part of a money laundering investigation against a Hyderabad-based company and its promoters who allegedly duped numerous investors of crores of rupees in a Ponzi "scam", official sources said on Saturday.

The money laundering case stems from a local police FIR against Falcon Group (Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd.), its CMD Amar Deep Kumar and some others, the sources said. Kumar, according to the sources, fled the country using the said jet. He or his company could not be contacted immediately for a response on the charges.

Officials from the ED's Hyderabad office found that the 8-seater business jet 'N935H Hawker 800A' (owned by a company of Kumar) landed at the Hyderabad international airport in Shamshabad on Friday, the sources told PTI.

A search of the jet, purchased for about USD 1.6 million in 2024, was conducted by the ED officials under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and they also recorded the statement of the crew and some "close associates" of Kumar present there, the sources said.