Hyderabad Drug Racket Busted; Mephedrone Worth Rs 9 Crore Seized

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in the suburbs of Hyderabad seized drugs valued at nearly Rs 9 crore following a raid on a suspected manufacturing facility on March 21.

The operation, orchestrated with intelligence provided by Interpol, targeted a factory believed to be producing illicit substances in IDA Bollaram.

During the meticulously planned raid conducted at PSN Medicare Private Limited Company, law enforcement officials uncovered a clandestine operation involved in the manufacturing of prohibited drugs.

The seizure included a substantial haul of 90 kilograms of mephedrone drugs, a highly potent substance commonly used in illegal narcotics.

The breakthrough operation also led to the apprehension of Kasturi Reddy Nallapodi, a key figure allegedly orchestrating drug manufacturing and international trafficking activities for over a decade.

Nallapodi stands accused of orchestrating the transportation of drugs abroad, utilising deceptive methods such as concealing narcotics within cigarette packets.

Moreover, authorities suspect that the distribution network may have extended locally, raising concerns about the prevalence of drug trafficking within Hyderabad itself.

Investigations are underway to determine the extent of domestic distribution and any associated networks.

The international ramifications of the bust are profound, with the PSN company being identified as a significant supplier of drugs to multiple countries. The successful dismantling of this drug racket underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational organised crime.