"I Apologise For Losing My Cool", Says Hyderabad CP CV Anand For Remarks On National Media

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Monday apologised for his remarks on national media over coverage of the Sandhya Theatre stampede and said he lost his cool while responding to questions on ongoing investigations.

Taking to his X handle, the IPS officer said he is withdrawing his statement and feels bad to have got provoked. "I apologise for losing my cool when asked continuous provoking questions on ongoing investigations and making unnecessary general remarks about national media. I feel bad that I got provoked and it was wrong and should have kept calm. I withdraw my remarks wholeheartedly," his post read.

The police commissioner lost his cool at a press meet on Sunday when reporters questioned him about Sandhya Theatre incident on December 4, which left a woman dead and her eight-year-old son critical. A CCTV footage of the incident was also released. While responding to the reporters, Anand said that the national media has been bought over.

Meanwhile, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the theatre owner, Allu Arjun and his team. Police arrested Allu Arjun on December 13 and produced in court, which ordered a 14-day judicial custody. The actor had got bail on the same day.