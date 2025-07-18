Hyderabad Couple Arrested For Grabbing Rs 100 Crore-Worth Land Using Fake Will, Six Other Accused On The Run

Hyderabad: Police here have arrested an elderly couple on charges of forging documents to grab land worth over Rs 100 crore in Hyderabad's Chevella area. Six other accused are currently absconding, police said.
As per sources, the accused couple Gummala Jaganmohan Reddy alias Mohan Reddy (67) and his wife Surekha (60), both residents of Ferozguda in Balapur mandal, falsely claimed to be the heirs of a deceased landowner Pratap Reddy and illegally acquired property worth over Rs 100 crore using a fake will.
"The couple faked legal documents to show that they were heirs of Pratap Reddy, the deceased landowner from Pattolla in Chevella mandal," said Chevella police, adding that all this was done to acquire 100 acres of agricultural land owned by Pratap Reddy.
The matter came to light when a forensic report confirmed that the will used to claim the land was forged.
According to police, Pratap Reddy and his wife Anasuya had no children and both died on October 9, 2018. Taking advantage of the absence of immediate heirs, the accused allegedly hatched a plan with six others to fabricate a false identity for Mohan Reddy, showing him as Pratap's adopted son.
Apart from the main accused, the gang also includes Pattolla Ramakrishna Reddy of Pudur mandal (Vikarabad), Indira Devi of Thangadapalli village (Yadadri), Gummala Prasanna, Gummala Anant Reddy, Gummala Satyanarayana Reddy and Gummala Madhusudhan Reddy. Together, they allegedly created fake Aadhaar cards, ration cards and family certificates claiming that Mohan Reddy was the adopted son of Pratap Reddy.
They also forged a will dated December 3, 2017, supposedly written by Pratap Reddy, stating that his property should go to Mohan Reddy.
Based on this forged will, revenue authorities transferred more than 50 acres to Mohan Reddy and his wife, while the remaining land was transferred to other six accused. This apart, the accused also withdrew Rs 19 lakh from deceased Pratap Reddy's bank account.
Fraud Busted After Relative's Complaint
It was only after Pattolla Rameshwar Reddy, a paternal relative of Pratap Reddy, approached the court questioning the will's authenticity that authorities grew suspicious. Following court's directions, Chevella police registered a case on September 7, 2023, and sent the will for forensic tests.
The report confirmed that the signature on the will was forged. Further investigation revealed that name of Mohan Reddy's father in official records prior to 2017 was Hanumanthu Reddy, which contradicted the claim of adoption.
After detailed investigation, police arrested main accused Mohan Reddy and Surekha two days ago and sent them to judicial custody. Police have also launched intensified manhunt to trace remaining six accused. "Efforts are underway to trace them and recover all the property acquired through illegal and fraudulent means," said a senior police official.
