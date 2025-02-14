ETV Bharat / state

Love Is When I Hold And Carry Her To Places, Says Man After Wife Loses Legs To Accident

Chandanagar, Hyderabad: If "A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles," Mareppa is the tallest of them all. Faced with challenging situations, where his wife suffered amputation of both the legs, Mareppa lives life kingsize. And making it possible is his love for his wife and children, which has filled his large heart to capacity.

A construction worker, Mareppa married Ananti from Tandur, Vikarabad district, in 2017 and has two young daughters, Aishwarya (6) and Sakshi (3). All was well in their lives till a tragic accident left Ananti permanently challenged. While boarding a train in Tandur, she slipped, and in an instant, her world changed forever. Her legs were crushed under the wheels, and despite the doctors’ best efforts, both had to be amputated.

Remember The Theory of Everything, where Stephen Hawking’s wife, Jane, stood by him as his illness progressed, Mareppa too does the same even when he knows nothing is going to change. He wants to take care of his wife even in the worst of situations. He makes her feel that his world is incomplete without her. He took on every responsibility, from household chores to looking after their two young daughters. When Ananti needed to move out of chair or bed, he would carry her all the time, a picture that redefines love.