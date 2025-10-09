ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Commissionerate Leads in Crimes Against Women, NCRB 2023 Report Shows Telangana Crime Breakdown

Hyderabad: The latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed that the Rachakonda Commissionerate recorded the highest number of crimes in Telangana during 2023. Transitioning to the report’s specifics, the NCRB’s recently released annual publication provides a detailed breakdown of cases registered across police units in the state.

According to the data, a total of 1,56,737 crimes were registered across Telangana in 2023. Of these, Rachakonda Commissionerate topped the list with 23,289 cases, followed by Cyberabad with 22,398, and Hyderabad with 21,774 cases.

Warangal Commissionerate reported 9,884 cases. Mulugu district had the lowest number of cases, with only 826, making it the only district with under 1,000 cases.

Crimes Against Women: Hyderabad Tops the List

A total of 23,678 cases of crimes against women were registered across Telangana in 2023. Among these, the Hyderabad Commissionerate accounted for the highest number of cases (3,822), followed by Rachakonda (3,610) and Cyberabad (2,856). The lowest figures were reported in Narayanpet (168) and Mulugu (121) districts.

Crimes by Category

Dowry Murders: A total of 145 dowry murder cases were registered across the state, with Warangal Commissionerate recording the highest number (20 cases).

Kidnapping of Women: Out of 2,152 cases reported in Telangana, the Cyberabad Commissionerate alone accounted for 500 cases.

Rape Cases: Rape cases were highest in Hyderabad (173), followed by Rachakonda (143) and Cyberabad (101).

Human Trafficking: Of the 57 human trafficking cases reported statewide, 32 were from Hyderabad and 14 from the Khammam Commissionerate.

Abduction for Prostitution: Of the 15 such cases reported in Telangana, 13 were registered in the Khammam Commissionerate.