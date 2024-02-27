Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Launches Rs 500 Gas Cylinder, 200 Units Free Power Schemes

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Congress government is bent on implementing the six guarantees given in the 2023 Telangana state assembly elections one by one. Among Abhayahastam guarantees, free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme and Rs. 10 lakh free insurance of Arogya Shri are being implemented in the State. Today, the state government initiated two more guarantees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy formally launched the schemes of free electricity up to 200 units as part of the Gruha Jyoti scheme and subsidized cooking gas cylinder of Rs. 500 as part of the Mahalakshmi scheme at the Secretariat today. State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka along with ministers and officials participated in this programme.

First, it was decided to launch these two schemes at Ranga Reddy District's Chevella as a venue for a huge public meeting. But the venue had to be changed as the MLC election code came into force in that area on Monday night. In this order, CM Revanth Reddy started two guarantee schemes in the Secretariat.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that despite financial difficulties in the state, six guarantees are being implemented. He said that two guarantees are already being implemented and two more schemes have been launched recently. Revanth Reddy made it clear that the rest of the promises will be implemented one by one.

"We thought to start the schemes in the presence of one lakh women in Chevella. We are starting the schemes in the secretariat because of the MLC election code. The UPA government of that day thought that women should be freed from the smoke stove. The UPA government gave gas connections to all the poor people of the country for Rs. 1500," the CM said.

CM Revanth Reddy further said that they are implementing six guarantees no matter how many false campaigns are done and people should not believe the false campaigns of BRS leaders.