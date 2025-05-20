Hyderabad Fire Tragedy: CM Revanth Reddy Orders Inquiry Into Safety Of Old Buildings

Hyderabad: Following the devastating fire tragedy that claimed 17 lives in a building near Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered the formation of a multi-departmental inquiry committee to assess the structural safety of old buildings in Hyderabad.

The state Transport Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Monday said that the committee comprising GHMC, fire, police, revenue, and HYDRAA officials will inspect similar-aged structures across the city, especially those housing businesses on the ground floor and residences above. “No time limit has been set. The committee has been directed to inspect as many buildings as possible and recommend safety measures,” he added.

Probe Underway

Officials from the electricity, fire, police, GHMC, and revenue departments inspected the site on Monday. While some reports suggest 22 people were present during the blaze, others put the number at 26. The identities of the four survivors remain unclear and are under investigation.

Initial reports indicate that 14 air conditioner compressors exploded simultaneously, possibly due to a short circuit caused by electrical overload. However, authorities have ruled out a short circuit as the sole cause. An ONGC team has been called to determine whether a gas leak was involved.

Meanwhile, locals expressed anguish, saying four workers who first noticed smoke from the building left the premises without alerting the residents, possibly worsening the tragedy.

Damaged Building Sealed

The damaged building has been declared structurally unsafe and remains locked. Due to intense residual heat, officials have not yet been able to access several rooms inside. A senior police officer confirmed there’s no indication of foul play, but investigations continue, particularly to trace the four survivors.

Firefighting Efforts and Timely Response

According to officials, the firefighters from the Moghalpura Fire Station responded promptly after receiving the distress call at 6.16 a.m. Despite the fire already spreading by the time they arrived, reinforcements of ten more fire engines were brought in. Fire personnel worked for nearly two hours to douse the flames, successfully preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings, a move that likely averted further loss of life and property.

Media Reports On Lack Of Oxygen In Ambulances Fake

Following media reports that ambulances lacked oxygen during rescue efforts, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetti clarified on Monday that these reports are false. He stated that surprise checks on seven ambulances revealed all were adequately stocked with oxygen. Public Health Director Ravindra Nayak also confirmed there was no shortage of oxygen in any of the vehicles dispatched.

Human Rights Commission Steps In

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy. Notices have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Director General of the Fire Department, Police Commissioner, and TGSPDCL Chief Engineer, seeking a detailed report by June 30 on the incident and steps being taken to prevent such disasters in the future.