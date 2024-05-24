Hyderabad Cell Phone Theft Crisis: Minors Lured into Joining Racket for Easy Money

Hyderabad: An emerging trend in the city has raised concerns about minor boys getting involved in cell phone theft rackets, posing heightened risks of attacks and robberies. Police sources said victims primarily below 20 years of age are being exploited by gangs to carry out these acts.

Police said that pedestrians are increasingly becoming targets of verbal abuse and phone snatching, with deserted areas posing heightened risks of such cases. Police investigations have uncovered a disturbing pattern where minors, mainly under 20 years old, are being exploited by criminal gangs to carry out these crimes.

Traditionally, pickpocketing gangs always targeted crowded joints for cash thefts. However, with the rise of online transactions, they've shifted focus to internet scams where they set a deal for selling phones over social media and then carry out the attack after meeting.

Desperate for money, some youngsters are being drawn into these criminal activities, often coerced by promises of financial gains or threats if they refuse. The allure of easy money drives them to commit such anti-social acts, sometimes resorting to violence when confronted.

Stolen phones find a thriving market, with gangs altering International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers and even exporting them to foreign countries. Recent arrests by the Hyderabad Task Force Police have exposed the extent of this criminal network, with stolen phones being smuggled to Sudan for resale.

Smartphones stolen from the bylanes of Hyderabad were being sold for higher rates in Sudan via Jagdish Market, located in Abids, city police officials said after busting a racket in April. The racket was unearthed by the South Zone Task Force team of Hyderabad, along with the Bandlaguda police, who arrested 17 people, including five Sudanese nationals. As many as 703 high-end smartphones were seized from them.

The Sudanese nationals were identified as Khalid Abdelbagi Mohamed Albadwi , 36, Abdalelah Ahmed Osman Babiker, 36, Aymn Mohammed Salih Abdalla, 34, Anas Siddig Abdelgader Ahmed, 24, and Omer Abdalla Eltayeb Mohamed, 27.

Telangana police recovered a whopping 30,049 mobiles since the launch of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal on April 19, 2023 on a pilot basis. The CEIR portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the perils of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices.

Complicit cell phone shops further facilitate this illegal trade, purchasing stolen devices for resale as cheap parts or refurbished items. Parts including mobile displays, cameras, and speakers are used as replacement parts for already-existing damaged mobiles obtained from consumers for a fraction of the price compared to original company rates. A number of stolen cell phones were being disassembled in niche markets in the city, police said.

Incidents of violence linked to cell phone thefts persist, with tragic outcomes like the fatal stabbing of a young man in Gudimalkapur. Law enforcement efforts continue, with recent arrests by the South Zone and North Zone Task Force Police nabbing minors involved in these criminal activities.

The arrests shed light on the underlying issues driving youth involvement in theft, including financial struggles and exploitation by older criminals. The authorities emphasise the importance of community vigilance and prompt reporting to curb this growing menace, which not only threatens public safety but also tarnishes the prospects of these young offenders.