Hyderabad Building Fire: How No Ventilation, Escape Route Became The Deathtrap? Authorities Call For House Audits

Hyderabad: "No ventilation, no lighting, no escape route" are the haunting words that echoed the narrow street infront of the 'Gulzar House' building in Hyderabad, where a massive fire killed 17 members of a family, including eight children on Sunday.

What was meant to be a happy family gathering turned into a tragedy as the old building from the Nizam era ultimately became a death trap due to outdated construction and lack of ventilation.

The G+2 structure, like most buildings of the area, has common walls shared with neighbouring buildings. Without side windows, the house lacks basic ventilation and lighting. When the short circuit triggered a fire at the ground floor, absence of ventilation caused thick toxic smoke to rise unchecked, engulfing the upper floors, where the victims were asleep.

Tunnel-like stairs, locked shutters, building with two entry points:

One side of the building has narrow 4-5 foot wide stairs that also houses the electric metres and main electricity board. The other side has a tunnel-like staircase, where even two persons can’t cross together. Post-business hours, metal shutters are drawn at both entryways. If locked from the inside, the building becomes air-tight and this deadly design sealed the fate of those who got trapped inside.

Eight rooms, six ACs, house without ventilation

Six ACs were installed in eight rooms. On the night of the incident, 21 people including relatives invited by the owner were sleeping across the first and second floors. Authorities believe excessive load from the ACs may have caused the short circuit in the main board.

The fire, which started near the metre box, quickly engulfed parked bikes, wooden staircase, and exploded four AC compressors. The petrol tanks deteriorated the situation further, generating intense smoke. Since the shutters were down, there was no outlet for the smoke and it rapidly rose to the upper floors.

Smoke, not fire killed them

Officials estimate that most victims were asphyxiated in their sleep. They inhaled the dense toxic smoke before they could react. Firefighters reported that everyone was unconscious when they entered the house for rescue operations. Nobody had suffered burn injuries and died due to smoke inhalation, firemen said.

An urban warning

This heartbreaking incident is a chilling reminder of the hidden dangers in many old and congested urban buildings. Lack of fire exits, ventilation and structural defects can turn a home into a coffin. Authorities are now urging for an urgent audit of buildings in such localities to prevent any further tragedy.