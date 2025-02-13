ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Farmhouse Linked To BRS MLC Raided For Illegal Cockfighting, Casino; 61 Detained

Hyderabad: Police on Tuesday launched raids at a farmhouse linked to a BRS MLC in connection with large-scale cockfighting and gambling racket in Tholkatta, Moinabad Mandal, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

During the Tuesday night's raids, police uncovered illegal activities, including cockfighting and a casino as per officials.

A total of 61 persons were detained, and police also seized Rs 30 lakh in cash, betting coins worth Rs 1 crore, 50 cars, and 80 betting roosters. According to the police, most accused were businessmen, served notices, and released, while some fled before the raid.

The Kingpin ‘Gabbar Singh’

During the investigation, police identified Bhupathiraju Shivakumar Verma, also known as ‘Gabbar Singh’, as the main organiser. A native of Katrenikona Mandal in Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, Verma currently resides in Narsingi and is known for conducting cockfighting operations in AP. Reports suggest that several videos of his illegal activities are available online. Verma was among those detained and has been named A1 in the case.