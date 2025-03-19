Hyderabad Boy Bags 3 Crore Annual Package At Chip Manufacturing Giant Nvidia

Hyderabad: G Saidivesh Chowdhury of Chitra Layout, LB Nagar in Hyderabad has bagged a high-paying position at the chip manufacturing behemoth Nvidia in the USA, with a whopping annual salary package of Rs 3 crore per annum.

His father, Krishnamohan, said Saidivesh, who is currently working in California, is developing an AI-based app. Krsihnamohan is in the real estate business, while his wife, Shailaja, served as a teacher at Ramadevi Public School for a decade. The couple has two sons, with Saidivesh being the elder. Saidivesh studied from Class V to Class X at Ramadevi Public School before pursuing Computer Science Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra. After graduation, he secured a job at Nutanix with a starting package of Rs 40 lakh per annum.

Later, he pursued his Master’s in Cloud and AI Technology from the University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles. Following his MS, he was selected as a Development Engineer at Nvidia, one of the world’s top tech companies. Krishnamohan said Saidivesh’s Rs 3 crore package includes a sign-on bonus and stock units. He added that his son has consistently been a top performer in both academics and extracurricular activities since childhood.

Saidivesh's package highlights the importance of learning and upgradation of skills. According to the latest ‘Career Progression Report 2024-25’ by edtech company Great Learning, the secret to landing better salaries lies in upgrading skills in high-demand areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, and Machine Learning. The report clarifies that mastering such advanced technologies significantly boosts salaries and professionals must focus on long-term growth rather than expect instant rewards. The report, based on data from 1,000 alumni who completed skills training programs with Great Learning, reveals impressive salary jumps across all experience levels.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

As per the report, early-career professionals (0-3 years of experience) witnessed an average salary hike of 139%. Their packages increased from Rs 5.15 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh per annum after learning new technologies. Similarly, mid-level professionals (3-8 years of experience) saw a 93% salary growth. Senior professionals (8-12 years of experience) reported a 50% hike, with salaries rising from Rs 19.71 lakh to Rs 29.54 lakh per annum. For those with over 12 years of experience, salaries rose by 41%, from Rs 28.97 lakh to Rs 40.89 lakh annually.

Skill Growth Opens Doors to Leadership Roles

The report also highlights that upskilling doesn’t just improve salaries, it fast-tracks career growth. In just two years, 80% of professionals who upgraded their skills experienced positive changes in their careers. Among them, 74% earned promotions or switched to better jobs and organizations, with some even stepping into leadership roles. Interestingly, 22% of professionals are learning new skills like AI and Data Science purely out of personal interest, while 13% aim to boost their salaries. “Skill enhancement should not be seen as a necessity, but as a lifelong strategy for success,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder of Great Learning.