Hyderabad: Bonalu Festival Powers Devotion-Linked Seasonal Economy, Boosts Local Livelihoods

Hyderabad: The Bonalu festival kicks off in Hyderabad with the city's streets coming alive with drums, DJs, and devotion. Every bylane echoes with the rhythmic beats of Potaraju, the mystical presence of Shivasattu, and the vibrant songs of traditional artists. But beyond the cultural grandeur, Bonalu is also a powerful economic driver, providing seasonal employment and boosting local trade.
The heart of Bonalu lies in the ritual offering of pots to the goddess, beautifully crafted using paper, bamboo, and clay. Several families in Jiyaguda, Mehdipatnam, Dhoolpet, Laldarwaja, and Begumbazar have turned this tradition into a seasonal livelihood. Pot prices vary from Rs. 200 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the size and intricacy of the design. These are custom-made and sold based on pre-orders.
In Mehdipatnam's Kummariwada, the Dama family has been assigned by the Utsava Samithi to craft traditional clay pots for the first Bonam at Golconda. Their handcrafted sets include the Bonam pot, a small bowl, and a lamp holder, a process that begins two months in advance.
Festival Propels Livelihoods
The festival wouldn’t be complete without LED decorations, drum beats, and pulsating DJ music. This creates jobs for hundreds of electricians, sound technicians, drummers, and DJ operators. Bright LED structures installed in front of temples cost anywhere between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 50,000 per design, making it a lucrative season for lighting and audio service providers.
Traders, Farmers, and Florists Rejoice
Flowers and mango leaves, essential for bonam decoration, are in high demand. This has turned farmers’ bazaars and flower markets into hubs of activity. Vendors in the Gudimalkapur flower market and nearby areas report record sales, with flowers being prepared and supplied as per demand. Thousands of farmers, wholesalers, and retailers benefit from this seasonal spike.
Cultural Calendar and Community Boost
The Bonalu festivities begin officially on June 26 with the first bonam at Golconda, followed by major celebrations:
July 13: Ujjaini Mahankali Ammavari Bonalu in Secunderabad
July 14: Rangam and Bhavishyavani
July 20: Laldarwaja Bonalu Jatara
July 21: Grand procession of joint temples
July 24: Closing ceremonies
This month-long celebration doesn’t just uphold tradition, it strengthens the community, providing thousands with temporary employment and economic relief. In every sense, Bonalu is not just a festival, it’s also a livelihood.
