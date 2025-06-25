ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Bonalu Festival Powers Devotion-Linked Seasonal Economy, Boosts Local Livelihoods

Hyderabad: The Bonalu festival kicks off in Hyderabad with the city's streets coming alive with drums, DJs, and devotion. Every bylane echoes with the rhythmic beats of Potaraju, the mystical presence of Shivasattu, and the vibrant songs of traditional artists. But beyond the cultural grandeur, Bonalu is also a powerful economic driver, providing seasonal employment and boosting local trade.

The heart of Bonalu lies in the ritual offering of pots to the goddess, beautifully crafted using paper, bamboo, and clay. Several families in Jiyaguda, Mehdipatnam, Dhoolpet, Laldarwaja, and Begumbazar have turned this tradition into a seasonal livelihood. Pot prices vary from Rs. 200 to Rs. 30,000, depending on the size and intricacy of the design. These are custom-made and sold based on pre-orders.

Bonalu Festival

In Mehdipatnam's Kummariwada, the Dama family has been assigned by the Utsava Samithi to craft traditional clay pots for the first Bonam at Golconda. Their handcrafted sets include the Bonam pot, a small bowl, and a lamp holder, a process that begins two months in advance.

Festival Propels Livelihoods

The festival wouldn’t be complete without LED decorations, drum beats, and pulsating DJ music. This creates jobs for hundreds of electricians, sound technicians, drummers, and DJ operators. Bright LED structures installed in front of temples cost anywhere between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 50,000 per design, making it a lucrative season for lighting and audio service providers.

Potaraju performance during Bonalu Festival

Traders, Farmers, and Florists Rejoice