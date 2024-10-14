Hyderabad: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Detained During Protest Over Alleged Vandalism of Muthyalamma Temple

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police detained BJP leader Madhavi Latha and other leaders and workers of the party while they were protesting over alleged vandalism of Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mondal division on Monday.

"They are taking me to jail for protesting over the vandalisation of Mata's idol. We are ready for this," Latha told reporters as the police were taken away from the protest site. Meanwhile, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy also visited the temple complex.

"Today morning at around 4 AM, a person from the Muslim community entered the temple and tried to destroy the idol of Mata. This is shameful, some people saw him, caught him, and handed him over to the police," Kishan Reddy told the reporters after visiting the temple.

"He did not come here for theft but came here to insult the Hindu society. Such incidents are happening continuously at different places in Hyderabad, some people are doing this deliberately to create tensions in Hyderabad and to increase communal riots in Hyderabad," he added.

The Union Minister said that he would talk to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, asking him to look into the issue.

"Now the police commissioner has been called to the spot. There should be a detailed inquiry on this...In the coming days, all the temples in Hyderabad should be provided with CCTV cameras. If needed, pickets should be installed and security should be provided in sensitive areas," he said.

In response to the alleged vandalism, the local residents held a protest outside the Muthyalamma temple, demanding action against those responsible. Police are currently at the spot.

On October 12, the Telangana police arrested one person for allegedly damaging the idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal at Nampally Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad's Begum Bazar police station limits. Akshahsh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Zone told ANI that the person was a vagabond and was feeling hungry and while searching for food, he disturbed the Prasadam thus damaging the idol.

However, the BJP leaders demanded a thorough investigation. "This is very disturbing news. BJP Telangana condemns this kind of act. Durga Puja is going on. We demand Telangana Police and State Government to take immediate action against the people responsible for it. We have a doubt that some people wanted to create a ruckus. This is not acceptable. We demand a thorough investigation as soon as possible," BJP leader NV Subhash had said.