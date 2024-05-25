ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive into Stream in Kerala While Using Google Maps

author img

By PTI

Published : May 25, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

A tourist group from Hyderabad drove into a swollen stream near Kuruppanthara, Kerala, while using Google Maps for navigation. Fortunately, they escaped unharmed with assistance from police and locals.

Hyderabad-Based Tourists Drive into Stream in Kerala While Using Google Maps
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kottayam (Kerala): Using Google Maps to navigate resulted in a tourist group from Hyderabad driving into a stream swollen with water near Kuruppanthara in this south Kerala district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, were going towards Alappuzha.

The road they were travelling on was covered by water overflowing from the stream due to the heavy rains and since the tourists were unfamiliar with the area, they drove right into the water body while navigating using Google maps, they said.

All four managed to escape unharmed due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit and local residents, but their vehicle was completely submerged under the water. "Efforts are on to pull it out," an officer of Kaduthuruthy police station said.

This is not the first such incident reported in Kerala. In October last year, two young doctors died in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river. Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT DUE TO GOOGLE MAPSDRIVE IN STREAM GOOGLE MAPS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.