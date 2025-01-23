ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad-based INCOIS selected for Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025

New Delhi: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 in the institutional category for its excellent work in disaster management.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has instituted the annual award to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Bose. For the award of the year 2025, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2024, onwards. In response to the award scheme, 297 nominations were received from institutions and individuals.