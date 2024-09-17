ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Balapur Ganesha Auction: BJP Leader Grabs Sweet For Rs 30 Lakhs

Hyderabad: The next in line after the Bada Ganesh idol of Khairatabad is the Balapur Ganesha, famous for pulling the crowd throughout the 10-day-long festivities for its eye-catching arrangements. A special attraction of this pandal is the laddu auction, which draws the public from far and near.

This year, the Balapur Ganesha Laddu fetched a record price in the auction on Tuesday after local devotee and BJP leader Kolana Shankar Reddy grabbed the sweet for Rs.30.1 lakh. In 2023, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh and bought by Dasari Dayanand Reddy.

The auction traces back to 1994, with the laddu then being sold for Rs 450. Gradually, with time, the amount hiked significantly, reaching Rs 30 lakh this year. This annual auction takes place on the final day of the Ganesh idol immersion.

When it was organised for the first time in 1994, Kolan Mohan Reddy, a local farmer, had purchased it for a meagre Rs 450. Since then, the Kolan family has set a trend by often participating in the auction and emerging victorious. The funds raised from this event are used to enhance and develop socio-economic projects in local areas.

To increase the auction's competitiveness, the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUC) implemented additional regulations last year. Locals have to now deposit the amount of the winning bid from the previous year to participate in the bidding session.

Since the inception of the auction 30 years ago, the craze and enthusiasm are still intact. In fact, this year's successful bidder list shows a consistent rise in interest in the auction, highlighting the event's growing popularity.