Artist Sreeja Designs Creative Mural for Indian High Commission in Singapore

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Artistic Journey: Sreeja Kanumuri Designs Mural for Indian High Commission in Singapore

Sreeja Kanumuri, a creative artist hailing from Hyderabad, got the attention she deserved as she was tasked with a mural project for the Indian High Commission in Singapore, which involved leading a team of 75 members. She lived up to the expectations in the corridors of diplomacy by encapsulate the essence of Indianness in her art. Sreeja attributes the success of her artistic journey to the unwavering support of her parents, friends and mentors.

Hyderabad : In the bustling streets of Hyderabad, a young artist has emerged embarking on an artistic journey that embodies the essence of perseverance, passion, and familial support. Meet Sreeja Kanumuri, whose creative talents have drawn wide attention to the extent that the corridors of power gave a prestigious mural project for the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Born to Somaraju, who is engaged in rural electrification and her mother, a devoted homemaker, Sreeja's early creative years were shaped by the gentle encouragement of her mother. Recognizing her daughter's innate flair for the arts, she made it her mission to foster Sreeja's interests, steering her away from the much-beaten paths of engineering or medicine.

As Sreeja reminisces about her formative years, she recalls the pivotal role her mother played in igniting her passion for art. "My mother had no hobbies of her own," she reflects. "Instead, she focused on nurturing our interests, teaching us to follow our hearts." And follow her heart, she did. From doodling in the margins of her textbooks to exploring various art forms like Kuchipudi dance, Sreeja's artistic journey was a testament to her relentless pursuit of self-expression. This was despite societal pressures, urging her to conform to conventional career paths.

It was during her time in Singapore, where she was pursuing her degree, that Sreeja's talent caught the attention of the Indian High Commission. She was tasked with creating a mural that would encapsulate the essence of Indianness. Sreeja rose to the occasion, seamlessly blending her artistic prowess with her cultural roots. As she assumed the role of project manager for a team of 75, her vision and leadership shone through, leaving an indelible mark on the corridors of diplomacy.

Reflecting on her journey, Sreeja attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, friends, and mentors. "I wouldn't be where I am today without their encouragement," she says with gratitude. "Their belief in me fueled my passion and propelled me forward."

For Sreeja's parents, Somaraju and Sowjanya, seeing their daughter thrive in her chosen field brings immeasurable joy. "We will always stand by her, no matter what," they affirm, their pride palpable. As Sreeja continues to inspire others with her artistry, her story serves as a poignant reminder that with perseverance, passion, and unwavering support, dreams can indeed become a reality.

Read More

  1. Sand Artist Creates Ayodhya Ram Mandir In Pushkar
  2. Calligraphy Artist From Rajasthan Depicts Life Of Mahatma Gandhi On Rice Grains

TAGGED:

Artistic JourneySreeja KanumuriIndian High CommissionArtistMural

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.