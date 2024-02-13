Artist Sreeja Designs Creative Mural for Indian High Commission in Singapore

Hyderabad : In the bustling streets of Hyderabad, a young artist has emerged embarking on an artistic journey that embodies the essence of perseverance, passion, and familial support. Meet Sreeja Kanumuri, whose creative talents have drawn wide attention to the extent that the corridors of power gave a prestigious mural project for the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

Born to Somaraju, who is engaged in rural electrification and her mother, a devoted homemaker, Sreeja's early creative years were shaped by the gentle encouragement of her mother. Recognizing her daughter's innate flair for the arts, she made it her mission to foster Sreeja's interests, steering her away from the much-beaten paths of engineering or medicine.

As Sreeja reminisces about her formative years, she recalls the pivotal role her mother played in igniting her passion for art. "My mother had no hobbies of her own," she reflects. "Instead, she focused on nurturing our interests, teaching us to follow our hearts." And follow her heart, she did. From doodling in the margins of her textbooks to exploring various art forms like Kuchipudi dance, Sreeja's artistic journey was a testament to her relentless pursuit of self-expression. This was despite societal pressures, urging her to conform to conventional career paths.

It was during her time in Singapore, where she was pursuing her degree, that Sreeja's talent caught the attention of the Indian High Commission. She was tasked with creating a mural that would encapsulate the essence of Indianness. Sreeja rose to the occasion, seamlessly blending her artistic prowess with her cultural roots. As she assumed the role of project manager for a team of 75, her vision and leadership shone through, leaving an indelible mark on the corridors of diplomacy.

Reflecting on her journey, Sreeja attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, friends, and mentors. "I wouldn't be where I am today without their encouragement," she says with gratitude. "Their belief in me fueled my passion and propelled me forward."

For Sreeja's parents, Somaraju and Sowjanya, seeing their daughter thrive in her chosen field brings immeasurable joy. "We will always stand by her, no matter what," they affirm, their pride palpable. As Sreeja continues to inspire others with her artistry, her story serves as a poignant reminder that with perseverance, passion, and unwavering support, dreams can indeed become a reality.