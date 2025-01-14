Hyderabad Artist Creates Smallest Gold Kite And Spinning Wheel For Makar Sankranti

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, miniature artist Dr Munjampally Vidyadhar from Santoshimata Colony, Hastinapuram, Hyderabad on Tuesday created a unique miniature, the smallest gold kite and spinning wheel.
Dr Vidyadhar said he used approximately 150 milligrams of gold and worked tirelessly for 24 hours to craft these intricate miniatures. His dedication to perfection showcases his exceptional artistry. He has a history of creating remarkable miniature works and has previously earned recognition with national and international accolades for his artistry. His latest creation adds another feather to his cap, making it a standout piece during the Sankranti celebrations.
Meanwhile, Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with religious fervour and enthusiasm. From Kolkata's Babughat to Varanasi's Ganga ghats and Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri devotees braved the chilly weather to take holy dips and offer prayers.
Thousands of devotees gathered at the banks of the river Ganga across India on Tuesday to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025, a festival marking the Sun's transition into Capricorn and the onset of Uttarayan.
In West Bengal, devotees performed rituals at Babughat in Kolkata, taking a holy dip in the river. Similarly, the ghats of Varanasi and Patna witnessed large crowds engaging in traditional practices, with families, including children, participating enthusiastically despite the cold. In Uttarakhand, devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to perform the customary Ganga snan (holy bath) on this auspicious occasion.
Read More: