ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Artist Creates Smallest Gold Kite And Spinning Wheel For Makar Sankranti

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, miniature artist Dr Munjampally Vidyadhar from Santoshimata Colony, Hastinapuram, Hyderabad on Tuesday created a unique miniature, the smallest gold kite and spinning wheel.

Dr Vidyadhar said he used approximately 150 milligrams of gold and worked tirelessly for 24 hours to craft these intricate miniatures. His dedication to perfection showcases his exceptional artistry. He has a history of creating remarkable miniature works and has previously earned recognition with national and international accolades for his artistry. His latest creation adds another feather to his cap, making it a standout piece during the Sankranti celebrations.

Meanwhile, Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with religious fervour and enthusiasm. From Kolkata's Babughat to Varanasi's Ganga ghats and Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri devotees braved the chilly weather to take holy dips and offer prayers.