Hyderabad: A dramatic police chase unfolded early Saturday morning after a thief stole a 108 ambulance from a private hospital in Hayathnagar, leading police on a high-speed pursuit of over 150 km along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

The incident unfolded when the ambulance driver parked the vehicle near the hospital's main gate after admitting a patient. Seizing the opportunity, the thief sped away with the siren blaring, causing chaos. The police were alerted via dial-100, and a wireless message was relayed to all Rachakonda Commissionerate and Suryapet district stations.

The chase turned dramatic when the ambulance, heading towards Vijayawada, struck Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) John Reddy at Chityala. Reddy suffered severe injuries while attempting to intercept the thief. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad where his condition remains critical.

Hyderabad Ambulance Heist Turns Into Thrilling 150-Km Police Chase; Thief Caught After Two Hours (ETV Bharat)

Despite the foggy early morning conditions, the police pursued the ambulance relentlessly. At the Korlapahad toll gate, they attempted to stop the vehicle by parking lorries across the highway. The thief, however, evaded capture and continued his reckless escape.

The chase finally ended near Tekumatla in Suryapet, where the ambulance crashed into a road median and went off the highway, hitting bushes. After two hours of chase, the police managed to arrest the thief, who is believed to have been involved in other thefts. Police are now investigating the thief's criminal background and possible involvement in similar offences.