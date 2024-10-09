ETV Bharat / state

Telangana Govt Eyes Wooing Top Foreign Universities, Making Hyderabad Global Education Hub

Lincoln University of Malaysia has submitted a Letter of Intent (LOI) to UGC to establish its campus on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 42 minutes ago

Hyderabad Aims To Attract Top Foreign Universities, Become Global Education Hub
Hyderabad: In an attempt to provide world-class education opportunities and elevate the city's global brand, Telangana government is actively pursuing establishment of foreign university campuses in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has approached officials from prestigious institutions, including Stanford University in US and Oxford University in UK, inviting them to set up branches in the city.

The initiative is part of the state government's broader strategy to position Hyderabad as an international education hub, complimenting its status as a centre for IT and pharma industries. With many reputed Indian institutions namely Indian School of Business (ISB), BITS Pilani, NALSAR, IIT, and several Central universities already based in the city, inclusion of globally renowned foreign universities is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad's educational landscape.

UGC opens doors to foreign universities

In November 2023, the Centre decided to allow foreign universities to set up campuses across India. Under the new guidelines, top 500 global universities are allowed to apply to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for permission. More than 10 institutions, including universities from Australia, UK and Malaysia, have already applied for approval.

Australia’s Deakin University was the first to secure UGC approval, with its campus in Gift City, Ahmedabad, already operational for the 2024-25 academic year. The UK's Southampton University has also received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to start a campus in Gurugram. Meanwhile, universities from Canada and Malaysia are awaiting approval, with Malaysia's Lincoln University expressing interest in setting up a campus on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad aspires to become a global education hub

Hyderabad’s educational ecosystem has witnessed a rapid growth, driven by institutions like ISB and IIT. The recent launch of a Skill University by the Telangana government further highlights the state's commitment to boost higher education. The addition of foreign universities would not only provide more opportunities for local students but also attract international talent, contributing to Hyderabad's global stature.

Every year, around 12 lakh Indian students travel abroad for higher education, with many hailing from the Telugu-speaking states. By bringing top foreign universities closer to home, the government hopes to retain talent and provide students with a world-class education without leaving the country.

As Hyderabad positions itself as a leading global city, the government’s efforts to attract top-tier educational institutions mark a significant step toward achieving this vision.

