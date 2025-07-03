ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad AC Technician Arrested For Alleged Film Piracy

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough against film piracy, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested one person on June 30 who was illegally recording and selling newly released films to piracy websites. The accused, identified as Kiran Kumar, is an AC technician by profession and is believed to be behind a whopping Rs 3,700 crore loss to the Indian film industry in 2024 alone.

According to the police, Kiran has been distributing recorded movies to piracy websites such as Movierulz and TamilMV. The police stated that his recent leak was the Telugu feature film '#Single' which was pirated and sold shortly after its release.

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by Yerra Manindra Babu, a representative of the Anti-Piracy Cell at the Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and apprehended Kiran two days ago.

Officials stated that Kiran’s activities were not limited to the recent film, and his consistent involvement in leaking movies has had a staggering impact on box office revenues across multiple languages.