Hybrid Or BOT Model For Tunnel Road Project? Karnataka Cabinet Authorises CM And DCM To Decide

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the ambitious tunnel road project from Hebbal Flyover to Silk Board Junction, to be built in two phases at a cost of Rs 17,780 crore. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, authorised him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to finalise the implementation model for the project.

"There are two proposals to build the tunnel roads. One is through the Hybrid model and another through the Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I will take a call after discussing with the officials and experts," Shivakumar told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

While in the Hybrid model, the government and the private players jointly fund the project, in the BOT model, the funding is done entirely by private entities. "After finalising the model, we will float the global tenders," Shivakumar added.

As per the plan, the ambitious 16.745 km tunnel road project aimed at easing Bengaluru traffic is expected to be completed in 36 months. "While 24 months are required to bore the tunnel, around 12 months are required for constructing the road," said an official.

New tender for solid waste management

The Cabinet also approved calling new tenders for the disposal of solid waste generated in Bengaluru city. The agency which will bag the tender will collect and transport the solid waste generated in the city for seven years, said Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister. The cost of the tender is Rs 4,791 crore.

"We have divided the solid waste disposal into 33 packages for effective disposal. We have also listed separate guidelines for disposal of wet and dry garbage, and also the other waste, including construction debris," he added.

He said the previous BJP Government had proposed to divide solid waste disposal into 98 packages, and the same was questioned in the High Court. "Now that the High Court has ordered the State Government to complete the tender process in 4 months, the Cabinet today approved the new proposal," Shivakumar said.