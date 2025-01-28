Man Injured In Boat Fire Mishap At Hussain Sagar Lake Dies

Hyderabad: The man who suffered burn injuries in a firecracker mishap during the 'Bharat Mata Maha Aarti' held at Hussain Sagar Lake here on the night of Republic Day, died on Tuesday, police said.

The 25-year-old man was part of the team that was bursting firecrackers from a boat in the lake on Sunday night as part of the event, they said. He was rushed to a hospital soon after the mishap. A couple of others also suffered minor injuries in the tragedy.

The mishap occurred shortly after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Governor Jishnu Dev Varma left the venue. Police said the organisers did not apply for permission specifically for bursting firecrackers though they had permission to organise the event.

Meanwhile, NDRF personnel and the state's Disaster Response Force (DRF) continued their search to locate an engineering student who went missing in the lake after the boat he was in caught fire due to fireworks. The search that began on Monday morning is hampered by weather conditions, including low visibility and heavy pollution in the lake, they said.

Ajay was also in the boat along with his friends when it caught fire. However, his friends were safe and Ajay could not be traced so far, police said. Family members of Ajay approached the police saying that the student who went to Hussain Sagar for the programme did not return.

Police on Sunday said crackers were being burst from the boat in the lake after the 'Bharat Mata Maha Arti' and one fireworks rocket hit the crackers kept in the boat leading to the accident. The event was organised by the Bharat Mata Foundation.