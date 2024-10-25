ETV Bharat / state

Husband's Post Pleading for No Challan On Karva Chauth Stuns Netizens

Shimla: Amid the festive season of Karva Chauth, a humorous post from Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media, capturing the struggles of a husband shopping with his wife.

In a post on social media, a bike bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number has a letter taped to it. Addressed to a policeman, the letter pleads for mercy, requesting that no challan (traffic fine) be issued. The letter reads: "Police Sir, I have gone to do shopping for Karva Chauth with my wife. Please do not issue a challan. We have spent a lot. I swear on your wife - poor husband."

According to the post, it seems the bike’s owner parked and left this letter on the vehicle, hoping it might spare him a fine. Social media users have reacted to the "poor husband’s" appeal, responding with a flood of funny comments.

One user commented, "Please Bhai Ji (brother), have some mercy on all of us on the occasion of the festival.” Another commenter noted, "Sir, the Himachal government is already running at a loss, so there should be no concession in the challan."