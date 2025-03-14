ETV Bharat / state

Husband's Axe Attack On Wife Leaves Chhattisgarh's Balod In Mourning On Holi

The incident took place in the Doundi Police Station area, with the accused man killing his wife spot and attempting to end his own life.

Police investigating the incident in Balod district (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

Balod: Holi celebrations were marred with a gruesome murder in this district of Chhattisgarh after a man allegedly killed his wife with an axe following a dispute.

Police claimed the incident took place on Wednesday, on the day of Holika Dahan when the accused, Atma Ram and his wife, Yashoda Bai Gawade, were reportedly fighting over some issue, during which Atma Ram, in a fit of anger, struck Yashoda with an axe several times, resulting in her on-the-spot death.

“After killing his wife, Atma Ram attempted to take his own life but was saved by neighbours who rushed him to the hospital,” they said.

“As soon as we got the information, we reached the spot. A woman's body has been found. The body has been taken into custody,” said Balod police officials.

They said there was some domestic dispute going on between Atma Ram and his wife, which led to the argument and subsequent murder. “After the murder, Atma Ram took another extreme step of dying by suicide. However, neighbours immediately shifted him to the hospital, where his condition remains critical,” the official said.

The police have taken the woman's body into custody and sent it for post-mortem while the accused is undergoing treatment in the hospital. “He will be interrogated by the police once his condition stabilises. We are investigating all the circumstances leading to the murder and will take further action accordingly,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the incident triggered shock across the Balod district, and it turned Holi celebrations into mourning.

