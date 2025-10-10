ETV Bharat / state

Husband-Wife Duo Fires Gunshots At Teacher Over Old Rivalry In Front Of Students In Punjab

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

Published : October 10, 2025

Faridkot: A couple allegedly opened fire at a teacher of a government middle school in the Faridkot district of Punjab, triggering panic among students. According to police, Amandeep Singh Batra, the science teacher, who was targeted, had a lucky escape. Two shots were fired at him over an old rivalry while he was taking a class, leaving everyone, including students, in panic. The teacher said Harpreet Singh, allegedly accompanied by his wife, fired two rounds at him inside the school. Later, they allegedly threw a chair at him and left the premises, the teacher added.