Husband-Wife Duo Fires Gunshots At Teacher Over Old Rivalry In Front Of Students In Punjab
Luckily, the teacher managed to dodge the bullets by quickly seeking cover behind a car.
Published : October 10, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
Faridkot: A couple allegedly opened fire at a teacher of a government middle school in the Faridkot district of Punjab, triggering panic among students.
According to police, Amandeep Singh Batra, the science teacher, who was targeted, had a lucky escape. Two shots were fired at him over an old rivalry while he was taking a class, leaving everyone, including students, in panic.
The teacher said Harpreet Singh, allegedly accompanied by his wife, fired two rounds at him inside the school. Later, they allegedly threw a chair at him and left the premises, the teacher added.
Navdeep Bhatti, SHO of Sadiq Police Station, stated that there was an old rivalry between them. A case has been registered against the accused based on the complaint. Bhatti assured that the accused would be arrested soon.
"The attack was the fallout of an old enmity between the teacher and the accused. The attacker has been identified as Harpreet Singh, who, along with his wife, fired two bullets at the teacher. Fortunately, the bullets did not hit the teacher as he immediately managed to save his life by hiding behind the car. The sound of the gunshot spread panic among the students and other teachers of the school," Bhatti said.
He continued, "The incident evoked an outcry as people gathered at the spot, while the attacker escaped. On receiving information about the incident, the police of Sadiq Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation. A case has been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon."