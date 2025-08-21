Woman Alleges Her Husband Wants Her To Look Like Nora Fatehi, File Police Complaint In UP's Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A woman from Ghaziabad has accused her husband and in-laws of harassing her.

The woman said her husband, who is engaged as a physical education teacher in a government school, keeps asking her to look like Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and has been torturing her mentally and physically. She further alleged that her husband asks her to work out for at least three hours in the gym and does not give her food when she refuses.

The woman, hailing from Meerut, who filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws at the Mahila police station, had got married in March this year. She alleged that her in-laws do not allow her to spend time with her husband or go out of the house. She further alleged that her mother-in-law forces her to perform household chores without giving her a break.

"My husband and in-laws tease me on my physical appearance. My husband is interested in other girls and told me that his life was ruined after marriage. He has been saying that he could have got a beautiful girl like Nora Fatehi. My husband and in-laws put unnecessary pressure on me to exercise for three hours a day. If I do not, I am not given food. My husband and in-laws do not allow me to close the door of my room at night," she stated in her complaint with police.

ACP, Mahila police station Saloni Aggarwal said, "A complaint was filed by a woman at the police station that she is being harassed by her husband and in-laws since marriage. The woman's husband is a physical trainer. The complainant said she was forced by her husband to workout daily. The woman complained that her husband wants her to look like Nora Fatehi. A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint.".

The woman stated her husband chats with other girls on social media. "One day I saw my husband chatting with another girl. When I asked my husband about it, he beat me up. I was so scared that I didn't narrate my ordeal to anyone," she said. The woman further alleged that her husband and in-laws has been asking her for dowry.

The victim said her husband also forced her to abort her pregnancy. "He said how can I accept your child when I am yet to accept you," she said.

On June 18, the victim's family brought her home from her in-laws' place. The victim alleged, "My in-laws verbally abused and threatened me. Due to constant torture by my in-laws, my health deteriorated. On July 9, I experienced unbearable pain and vomiting and fainted. My family admitted her to a nearby hospital. According to the doctor, my uterus was dilated due to profuse bleeding. The in-laws were informed by my father of the matter but they did not respond," she said.