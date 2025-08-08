Woman Kills Husband With Her Lover Using Code Words In UP's Shamli

Sonipat: A woman killed her husband after he opposed her extra-marital affair.

Police on Friday said Shahnawaz (28), a furniture craftsman from Badshahi Road in Ganaur was murdered by his wife Maifarin and her lover Tasavvur and his friend Shoaib.

Both of them hatched a conspiracy through code words and committed the crime at Khurgan Road. Police said Shahnawaz and Maifarin were proceeding towards Issapur Khurgan village in Shamli on a bike with a necklace worth Rs 1.25 lakh which they had bought from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh.

On the way to the village, Shahnawaz was attacked by some miscreants who slit his throat with a knife before fleeing with the bike and the necklace. Police said as soon as Maifarin left her house with Shahnawaz, she called her lover and informed him about his location through a code word.

Shamli SP Ramsevak Gautam said the interrogation of the accused revealed that both had prepared code words for the location. Code words such as 'Manzil Aane Wali Hai', 'Cross the bridge', 'Just wait for a while' were used by the accused.

'Manzil Aane Wali Hai' meant Shahnawaz and Maifarin were near Khurgan Road. 'Just wait for a while' meant the bike was about to reach Khurgan road. 'Cross the bridge', meant stay behind our bike. The accused followed Shahnawaz through the code words and committed the crime as soon as he reached Khurgan Road.

The SP said the accused told the police that Shahnawaz had caught his wife talking to her lover on the phone three days ago. An enraged Shahnawaz had beaten up Maifarin after a quarrel and the latter had informed Tasavvur about the incident.

According to police, Maifarin was repeatedly crying and pretending to faint in the hospital after her husband's death following which the cops became suspicious. She also refused to give a statement to the police. When the police obtained the call details of Tasavur and Maifarin, it was found that both of them had been talking on the phone for the last six months.

Police said Tasavvur works at a brick kiln in Sarurpur Kalan village of Baghpat. While more people are involved in the murder, the search for the rest is on. Police said Shahnawaz was also shot at by the accused but Maifarin had said he was killed after his throat was slit. Police believe the weapon used in the crime was procured from a youth from Garhi Daulat.