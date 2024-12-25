Cuttack: Husband Kills Constable Wife, Attempts Suicide

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his constable wife to death and tried to die by suicide in Odisha's Cuttack, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at Siddheswar Sahi here under the Lalbag police station this afternoon.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and rescued the accused, who is now undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, informed local Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P K Rout.

Rout said Biswajit Mallick, a local businessman had married Bishnupriya Mallick, who was working as a police constable in the cyber cell of Odisha crime branch police, in 2019. Quoting family members and neighbours, Rout said the couple, having a four-year-old daughter, had an estranged relationship ever since their marriage and the husband and wife were frequently quarrelling over small issues.

“They also picked up a quarrel this afternoon and in a fit of rage, Biswajit stabbed Bishnupriya repeatedly with a kitchen knife. When profusely bleeding Bishnupriya died on the spot, terrified Biswajit also attempted suicide. He was, however, overpowered by the neighbours, who had, by then gathered at the spot”, the ACP informed.

After shifting Biswajit to the hospital, police registered a case against him and sent his wife’s body for post-mortem. Family members confess that disgusted with their estranged relationship for so long, they had recently planned to stay separately by seeking a mutual divorce.

