Bihar: Man Brutally Kills His Wife; Cuts Her Into Pieces

Nalanda (Bihar): A man allegedly murdered his wife just two months after their marriage and cut her into pieces in the Nalanda district of Bihar, police said on Monday.

A senior police official said that the accused was already having an affair and his wife came to know about it. "The wife was opposing her husband's illicit relationship. The accused did not like this and he conspired to kill his wife. The accused and his girlfriend killed the newly-married woman," the senior police official said.

"The accused cut his wife's body into pieces. After that, he burned the body with petrol and buried it on the bank of river Goitha, which passes through the Samasti village. To escape from the police, the accused had also given an application in the police station on June 4 that his wife went missing," added the senior police official.

According to Nalanda Police, following a complaint by the family of the deceased, the Police began a search for her. "We apprehended her husband and during interrogation, he confessed his crime," said Naradmuni Singh, Deepnagar Police Station in-charge.

Police has sent the skeleton of the deceased woman to Sadar Hospital Bihar Sharif for postmortem. Meanwhile, a kin of the deceased stated, "After marriage, the woman found out that her husband had an illicit relationship with a woman from the same village. Since then, there were quarrels between the husband and the wife. The woman started protesting against her husband's relationship with someone else."

Police said that infuriated family members of the deceased thrashed the woman and his brother. Singh said that the police are probing the matter.