Husband Killed By Wife and Lover In Uttarakhand: Police Investigation Reveals Chilling Details

The case came to the fore after Parul reported to police that her husband Harish had been missing since March 15, 2025.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 9:59 AM IST

Rudrapur: In a shocking case from Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, a woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband with her lover's assistance. The case came to the fore after a missing person report was lodged by the woman, Parul, who had reported her husband Harish missing since March 15, 2025.

Rudpur SP Crime Niharika Tomar confirmed the arrests, assuring that justice would be done.

According to the Police, Parul, a resident of Ward No. 1 Malli Deoria, went to the Kichha police station three days later, and an investigation was initiated. But a few hours later, the police were informed that a body had been found in a wheat field near the area. On reaching the spot, officials verified that the dead body was of Harish.

His body was then taken for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Suspicion intensified when Harish's brother, Shankar, was worried that his brother was killed. He specifically pointed an accusing finger at Parul and Raees, a contractor from the area, claiming that Parul had not informed him of her husband's disappearance.

Based on Shankar's complaint, police launched an in-depth probe. Following that, the police raided Parul's house. Raees was present there and both of them were arrested. During interrogation by the police, Parul and Raees admitted to committing the crime. Parul revealed that she and Raees had been seeing each other romantically which Harish had discovered.

Fearing she was trapped in a violent marriage—during which Harish, her husband, was alleged to have physically attacked her—Parul concocted a plot to kill him. On the fatal night, when Harish was drunk, Parul along with Raees smothered him with a pillow. They then hid Harish's body dragging it to a secluded spot near a peepal tree in the wheat fields, about 70 meters from their house.

The two accused have been arrested and are in police custody, with serious charges to answer for their crimes.

