Husband Hires Contract Killers To Murder Wife In Punjab; Six Held

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana Police have cracked the murder case of a woman, revealing that her husband was the mastermind behind the gruesome crime. Six people, including the husband and his lover, have been arrested, while one accused remains at large, officials confirmed.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal, during a press conference here on Monday, said that the murdered woman’s husband, Alok Mittal, orchestrated the killing by hiring contract killers. “He paid Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder, of which Rs 50,000 was given as advance, with Rs 2 lakh to be paid later,” the Commissioner said.

The commissioner condemned attempts by some individuals to sensationalise the case by staging protests outside DMC Hospital, where the woman’s body was kept. “Such actions hinder investigations,” Chahal added.

Husband Planned the Murder Twice Before

According to the police, Mittal had attempted to murder his wife twice before but failed. The motive behind the crime was his extramarital affair, which his wife had discovered. Fearing exposure, he plotted her murder.

Police have also recovered the car used by the accused during the crime. Though Mittal’s lover was not present at the crime scene, investigations revealed that she too was involved in the conspiracy, the Commissioner added.

The arrested suspects, according to the Ludhiana Police, hail from Sahnewal and Dhandari, and their criminal records are being examined. Further investigations are underway.